10% of Portugal’s ‘daytime butterflies’ at risk of extinction’

Climate change and ‘urbanisation’ are threatening the existence of 10% of Portugal’s daytime butterflies. This in the message from the Eva Monteiro agency, based at Lisbon’s museum of natural history, which stresses that a red list should be

Facebook applies for banking licence in Portugal

Social networking phenomenon Facebook is a step away from being able to authorise bank transfers between friends in Portugal.

The service is already under licence in Spain and has been working in the US since 2015.

As Diário de

Attorney general delivers major ‘slap-in-face’ to Algarve oil company, Portfuel

In a report issued today, Portugal’s Attorney General has concluded that Portfuel - the company owned by millionaire Sousa Cintra - has no right to see its expenses repaid as a result of the government’s decision to rescind oil and gas

Foam slicks pollute Tejo river in Abrantes

With the waters of the Tejo river at risk from developments in Spain (click here

Soares’ death prompts opinion article by former BES boss-of-all-this Ricardo Salgado

With tributes flooding in following the death of Portugal’s ‘father of democracy’ Mário Soares, one that will be raising a few eyebrows is that proffered by former ‘boss-of-all-this’ at BES Ricardo Salgado.

Could it be that the passing of

Warning as paracetamol tablets removed from sale in Portugal

Portugal’s medication authority has withdrawn four types of tablets from sale in Portugal with immediate effect, telling people who are using them to consult their doctors straight away.

The pills, three of which are versions of

Costa in India promotes Portugal as “country of tolerance and open economy”

Brushing off criticism that he hasn’t cancelled his State visit to return for the funeral ceremonies of Mário Soares, prime minister António Costa is busy “selling Portugal” to people in India as he completes a five-day official visit flanked by

Death crash in France: Secretary of State visits Portuguese victims

Four Portuguese were killed in a horrific accident in France over the weekend as they returned to their lives abroad after the festive season.

The communities of Vila Nova de Foz Coa and Vale de Sousa are in mourning today over the loss of

Government announces three days of national mourning following death of Mário Soares

With tributes coming in from throughout the world, the government has announced three days of ‘national mourning’ following the death yesterday afternoon of 92-year ‘father of Portuguese democracy’ Mário Soares.

It has been a death long

OAPs revolt over driving licence renewal exams

The national confederation of pensioners and retired people is up in arms over the new strategic plan drawn up by the road safety authority which proposes the introduction of new exams for licence renewals. Says the...

