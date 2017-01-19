Six days ago he was unnamed but presented across the board by the British press as a “bed blocker” - someone who “refused to leave hospital for two years” and has cost the British taxpayer £340,000.
Since then stories have become even
Your daily news portal
A Portuguese couple from Cantanhede has tied the knot setting a new trend in social awareness. Filipe Cravo and Cindy Tabanez asked guests for wedding gifts of food. The idea: to donate to people who didn’t have so much...
It is extremely rare but it has happened – snow has fallen on the Algarve this morning (January 1
Lagoa’s popular beachside village Carvoeiro is number one on Forbes magazine’s new list of “place
Environmentalists and birding enthusiasts are in a desperate race against time to stop diggers “d
In the grip of freezing temperatures now, Lisbon planners are all too well aware how things will
After months of bureaucratic delays, the first group of Christian Yazidi refugees is due to arriv
Six days ago he was unnamed but presented across the board by the British press as a “bed...
After experiencing extremely rare cold temperatures that even saw snow falling in some parts of...
The sun was out to greet nearly 60 members and friends of the Algarve Wine Society when they met...
A fifth successive defeat has almost certainly sealed Olhanense’s fate as they spiral towards...
Mother and daughter, Gloria and Lara Costa, continue to delight audiences and this sketch will...