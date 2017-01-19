Your daily news portal

Case of UK’s NHS “bed blocker” now being “vetted” by Portuguese authorities

Six days ago he was unnamed but presented across the board by the British press as a “bed blocker” - someone who “refused to leave hospital for two years” and has cost the British taxpayer £340,000.

Since then stories have become even

Consortium offers Portugal €15 billion to clean up toxic banks

A consortium led by a Portuguese high-flyer is ready to present the Bank of Portugal with a cheque for €15 billion. The plan is for the bank regulator to use the money to “clear up” non-performing loans.

As Público explains, the solution

33 injured as trans-Tejo catamaran hits Lisbon dock

At least 33 people were injured this morning when a trans-Tejo passenger boat misjudged its mooring at Lisbon’s Terreiro do Paço and careered into the landing dock.

Medical teams rushed to the scene as police set up a safety perimeter.

Early summer is new deadline for Faro Airport’s €35 million expansion

Expansion work at Faro Airport’s terminal building is now not due to be completed before July – four months ‘late’ in other words.

Without explaining what happened to the March deadline, Infrastructure and Planning minister Pedro Marques

60 million tourists visited Portugal in 2016

With tourism throughout Europe up to 2.84 billion people, Portugal has been reaping the benefits, with a record 60 million visitors last year.

Eurostat has revealed the impressive data, showing occupancy rates of (listed/ legal) tourist

Portugal’s tourism accolades sweep the Hoscars

With news of Portugal’s tourism prowess filling media pages almost every day, there is yet another success to notch up to the glittering roll-call of mentions and awards. The country has ‘swept the Hoscars’ for 2017 - the prizes awarded to the

President of Serbia on official two-day visit to discuss “economic relations”

An aspirant candidate for adhesion to the EU, Serbia is being represented in Portugal this week through the official visit of its president Tomislav Nikolic.

The head of state has told Lusa that "economic relations" between the two

Portugal “backs Turkey’s fight against terrorism”

Turkish news agency Anadolou reports this week that “Portugal stands with Turkey in its fight against terrorism”, adding that the country received an official parliamentary declaration to this effect following the New Year’s Eve nightclub attack

Portuguese scientist wins Polish scientific accolade

Portuguese scientist Elvira Fortunato has been distinguished with the Czochralski 2017 prize, attributed by the Polish Science Academy and European Society for Material Investigation, supported by the Polish Society of Material Sciences and

Couple asks wedding guests for “gifts of food”

A Portuguese couple from Cantanhede has tied the knot setting a new trend in social awareness. Filipe Cravo and Cindy Tabanez asked guests for wedding gifts of food. The idea: to donate to people who didn’t have so much...

Algarve wakes up to extremely rare snowfall
It is extremely rare but it has happened – snow has fallen on the Algarve this morning (January 1

Carvoeiro tops list of “places so cheap you might not need to work”
Lagoa's popular beachside village Carvoeiro is number one on Forbes magazine's new list of "place

Environmentalists in desperate bid to stop diggers destroying Lagoa wetland
Environmentalists and birding enthusiasts are in a desperate race against time to stop diggers "d

Lisbon prepares for extreme heat and torrential rain
In the grip of freezing temperatures now, Lisbon planners are all too well aware how things will

Portugal’s first Yazidi refugees arrive next week
After months of bureaucratic delays, the first group of Christian Yazidi refugees is due to arriv

Rain returns to Algarve tomorrow
After experiencing extremely rare cold temperatures that even saw snow falling in some parts of...

2017 tasting season underway for the Algarve Wine Society
The sun was out to greet nearly 60 members and friends of the Algarve Wine Society when they met...

Olhanense in freefall
A fifth successive defeat has almost certainly sealed Olhanense’s fate as they spiral towards...

Revue: Flights of Fancy
Mother and daughter, Gloria and Lara Costa, continue to delight audiences and this sketch will...

Thousands expected at Lisbon’s chocolate festival

As many as 30,000 chocolate-lovers and sweet-toothed enthusiasts are expected at this year’s ‘Chocolate em Lisboa’...
xXx: Return of Xander Cage

January 19, 2017

Director: D.J. Caruso; Starring: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone; Genre: Action,
Weekly Euro update

With the Greek pensioners' bonus and the Italian banks' temporary liquidity discomfort quietly put to bed the euro...
Ornamental citrus trees - A growing trend

Ornamental citrus trees are an interior design trend that is taking the world by storm, and Europe’s largest...
4th Annual Resident Motor Awards

Another year of great cars and great drives, but in the end there is just a little bit of history repeating.

...
