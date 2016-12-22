Your daily news portal

Top Stories

 
Repsol, Partex and Portfuel prepare for Algarve ‘oil and gas showdown’

Less than three weeks since national media announced that the government was rethinking controversial gas and oil exploration licences in the Algarve, companies Repsol, Partex and Portfuel have all intimated they are ready to fight.

Read more
Italy’s lucrative ‘suspect’ rubbish gets green light for landfill

After all the hue and cry just before Christmas, the first consignments of a nine million euro deal to import as much as 60,000 tons of Italian rubbish into Portugal has suddenly been deemed ‘perfectly safe for landfill’.

The news was

Read more
Last minute hiccups in allegedly ‘ruinous’ sale of ‘good bank’ Novo Banco

Even at the 11th hour, the ‘ruinous’ sale of ‘good bank’ Novo Banco - the financial institution created from the wreckage of BES - appears to be floundering.

Público reports today that despite potential buyers China Minsheng and Lone Star

Read more
Health centres extend timetables as country braces itself for major flu epidemic

This winter’s ‘flu epidemic’ - already challenging state hospitals’ A&E departments - is set to peak in the next 15 days, warns health director general Francisco George. As a result health centres throughout the country are extending their

Read more
Major row as Spain votes to prolong Almaraz nuclear threat with controversial waste dump

A major row has erupted following the Spanish government’s decision to prolong what environmentalists see as a ‘nuclear threat’ on Portugal’s doorstep.

Involving the continued use of an obsolete nuclear plant on the Tejo river at Almaraz

Read more
Primary forests in Portugal “down to just 1%”

The dire situation of Portugal’s forests has been highlighted this week by environmental association Quercus, quoting data from Global Forest Watch which puts this country as the fourth worst for deforestation worldwide.

Even more worrying

Read more
Algarve’s A22 motorway tolls face “highest price hikes” from January 1

The Algarve’s notorious Via do Infante motorway - the road paid for with community funding and free-to-all comers for the first few years of its existence - is now set to see the highest price hikes for tolls from January 1.

For now it is

Read more
Seven dead in horrific accidents following “Operation Natal Tranquilo”

The ‘success’ of police operation “Natal Tranquilo” - which saw only one death in road traffic accidents between December 23 to 26 - has been largely obliterated by the carnage that followed: seven deaths in a horrific 24-hour period.

The

Read more
Funeral agencies claim Portimão morgue’s ‘Saturday shutdown’ will cause heartbreak and distress

Algarve hospital boss Joaquim Ramalho is back in the hotseat today following a decision to shutdown Portimão’s morgue on Saturdays.

Funeral agencies claim the move - prompted by a lack of available staff - will cause “more suffering for

Read more

News from Portugal

 
Samaritans step in to save Portuguese two-year-old from ‘forced adoption’

In what has to be one of the best Christmas stories so far, three non-related people have stepped in to save a two-year-old girl from a forced adoption that has left her Portuguese father in pieces.

Armando Sousa,...

Read more

Most popular news in the last 7 days

Portugal among “best places” to travel and do business in 2017
Top Stories

Following record results for tourism this year, Portugal is firmly on the international radar.

Algarve’s A22 motorway tolls face “highest price hikes” from January 1
Top Stories

The Algarve’s notorious Via do Infante motorway - the road paid for with community funding and fr

Seven dead in horrific accidents following “Operation Natal Tranquilo”
Top Stories

The ‘success’ of police operation “Natal Tranquilo” - which saw only one death in road traffic ac

Major row as Spain votes to prolong Almaraz nuclear threat with controversial waste dump
Top Stories

A major row has erupted following the Spanish government’s decision to prolong what environmental

Funeral agencies claim Portimão morgue’s ‘Saturday shutdown’ will cause heartbreak and distress
Top Stories

Algarve hospital boss Joaquim Ramalho is back in the hotseat today following a decision to shutdo

Latest in Portugal Resident

Repsol, Partex and Portfuel prepare for Algarve ‘oil and gas showdown’
Top Stories

Less than three weeks since national media announced that the government was rethinking...

Italy’s lucrative ‘suspect’ rubbish gets green light for landfill
Top Stories

After all the hue and cry just before Christmas, the first consignments of a nine million euro...

Last minute hiccups in allegedly ‘ruinous’ sale of ‘good bank’ Novo Banco
Top Stories

Even at the 11th hour, the ‘ruinous’ sale of ‘good bank’ Novo Banco - the financial institution...

Health centres extend timetables as country braces itself for major flu epidemic
Top Stories

This winter’s ‘flu epidemic’ - already challenging state hospitals’ A&E departments - is set...

Major row as Spain votes to prolong Almaraz nuclear threat with controversial waste dump
Top Stories

A major row has erupted following the Spanish government’s decision to prolong what...

Algarve
2016 hailed “bumper year” for Algarve

Tourism, hotel and golf bosses in the Algarve are basking in the glory of yet another “record-breaking year” for the...
Food
Forget the whole roast and get the most from your turkey

A perfect whole roast turkey carved at the table with all the trimmings has a significance at Christmas time that...
Premieres (trailers)
Passengers

December 22, 2016

Director: Morten Tyldum; Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen; Genre:...
Community
Pai Natal comes to Estoi Casa do Povo

Estoi Palace International Rotary Club (RCEPI) welcomed "Pai Natal" and his helper Mrs Claus to the Estoi Casa do...
Money
EUR weekly update

Much of the talk last week surrounded the Italian referendum and although the referendum result had been fairly...
Sport
No festive cheer for Olhanense

Santa Clara deservedly took all three points as Olhanense lost their first league game after a run of six matches...
Companies
Digital marketing takes centre stage at Vilamoura hotel

‘Share Algarve’ is the name of a new digital marketing conference to take place on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the...
Motoring
4th Annual Resident Motor Awards

Another year of great cars and great drives, but in the end there is just a little bit of history repeating.

...
Wine
What to drink this Christmas?

Let me start by making a suggestion of something not to drink. Last week I wrote about some very good Portuguese...