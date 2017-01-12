Your daily news portal

Facebook leads to ‘downfall’ of GNR ‘godfather’

Spur-of-the-moment Facebook posts helped investigators unravel an Ariadne’s thread of accusations that this week see 17 ‘arguidos’ - including a GNR lieutenant colonel dubbed ‘the godfather’ - finally facing trial for corruption.

Polar turns Arctic: Portugal braces for another major dip in temperatures

If you thought it was getting nippy, think again. From Wednesday the polar front we’ve been experiencing will go Arctic.

Weather expert Maria João Frada put it into more precise terms: “After Wednesday and as far as we can see up to Friday

Brits scramble to sell Portuguese properties as pounds takes Brexit-powered tumble

With the pound in another accentuated fall against the euro, Bloomberg business press reports that business is booming for Portuguese real estate agents faced with Brits scrambling to cut their losses.

Nowhere has this trend been more

“Disgust” as PSP officer who attacked family is recommended for promotion

Following worldwide outrage over the images of a PSP officer caught battering a father in front of his horrified family at a football stadium (

Iraqi embassy pays €65,000 so that Ponte de Sor attack “doesn’t see family complain”

Money is talking in the controversy surrounding the 18-year-sons of Iraq’s ambassador to Portugal. Despite the fact that the embassy has still failed to meet government deadlines over the issue of lifting diplomatic immunity, it has ‘sealed a

Cold snap hits Portugal, but nothing like rest of Europe

Temperatures in Portugal have started to fall rapidly though the country continues to dodge the worst of Europe’s big chill, reportedly responsible for over 60 deaths since last weekend.

Forcasters predict “sub-zero” temperatures for many

Portuguese Euro MP wins major battle against money-laundering

Ana Gomes, one of Portugal’s toughest talkers when it comes to institutional corruption, has won a major battle for banking transparency.

As a result of a questions raised by her and other Euro MPs over the investments in Portugal of

Portuguese secretaries of state travel to UK to discuss Brexit

Six Portuguese secretaries of state are travelling to the UK this weekend for the second edition of “Dialogues with the Community”, an initiative designed to cover “various themes of interest and concern” for Portuguese expats, including Brexit

Vilamoura named world’s top marina for third year

For the third year running, Vilamoura has been voted the world’s ‘Marina of the Year’ by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

The award also earned the marina the title of ‘International Marina of Distinction 2015-2017’ at the London

Ratings agencies put Portugal back under spotlight

It’s that time of year again: the moment that the world’s ‘big four’ ratings agencies turn their spotlight on Portugal and determine the inherent ‘risk’ for potential investors.

Moody’s will be the first to make...

