Anyone expecting a BES court case in the horizon any day soon had better think again.
Despite the fact that former BES “boss-of-all-this” Ricardo Salgado is now an official suspect (arguido) in three separate corruption investigations (
Storm Doris is set to hit Portugal with full force today, bringing with her “large waves, heavy rain and strong winds”.
As the country braces for Doris’ ‘worst’, civil protection in the north of the country has...
The 10th edition of the Global Peace Index has seen Portugal leap six places to 5th position as o
In this “unreal, silly world” (in the recent words of outspoken British MP Ken Clarke) Portugal i
In a case of “second time proved right” former PJ coordinator Gonçalo Amaral has seen a national
A woman is missing after being “swallowed” by the sea in one of the very few ‘serious incidents’
Portimão hospital has opened an inquiry into how a child with a brain tumour measuring 3.5 cms co
President of the Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been full of the “good news” from Fitch...
Almost 9,500 strays were put down in state-run kennels throughout Portugal last year.
The...
Loulé’s Cimpor cement factory reopened its furnace on Wednesday (February 1) giving over 50...
State energy regulator ERSE has been ordered to investigate how electricity prices are set -...