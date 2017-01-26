Portimão hospital has opened an inquiry into how a child with a brain tumour measuring 3.5 cms could have been repeatedly diagnosed to be suffering from the effects of flu.
The 13-year-old boy is meantime “recovering at home” from the
Your daily news portal
No sooner had the Bank of Portugal started forging deals with “BES victims” than a whole new group of “damaged former banking customers” has emerged, this time from the wreckage of Banif.
ALBOA, the name for the...
Lagoa’s popular beachside village Carvoeiro is number one on Forbes magazine’s new list of “place
With wildfires in Chile the worst in the country’s recent history, Portugal is one of only two Eu
After months of bureaucratic delays and confusion, the first group of Christian Yazidi refugees i
Carvoeiro resident Colin MacBean has donated over €1,500 to Lagoa fire station after completing a
Vilamoura’s Old Course has been named Portugal’s ‘Best Golf Course’ by British magazine Today’s G
Portimão hospital has opened an inquiry into how a child with a brain tumour measuring 3.5 cms...
Neither the British nor the Euroland statisticians had much to say for themselves. The monthly...
Portugal’s wet weather after weeks of blue skies and sunshine is easing off this weekend, with...
No, it’s not a new ‘Lonely Planet-type’ travel guide, but a “global industry in rapid expansion...
After what was billed as an impressive offer, headed up by a Portuguese investment banker, it...