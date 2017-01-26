Your daily news portal

Portimão hospital missed child’s brain tumour three times, diagnosing flu

Portimão hospital has opened an inquiry into how a child with a brain tumour measuring 3.5 cms could have been repeatedly diagnosed to be suffering from the effects of flu.

The 13-year-old boy is meantime “recovering at home” from the

Weekend weather: Algarve dodges worst of rain

Portugal’s wet weather after weeks of blue skies and sunshine is easing off this weekend, with only short bouts of rain due on Saturday, and then mostly in the north of the country.

According to Portugal’s sea and atmosphere institute (

“Cannabis route” could be key to Portugal’s fortunes

No, it’s not a new ‘Lonely Planet-type’ travel guide, but a “global industry in rapid expansion worth hundreds of millions of euros”, and setting its sights on Portugal.

According to ionline, the government has already received two

Consortium offering €15 billion for Portugal’s bank debt “just one of four”

After what was billed as an impressive offer, headed up by a Portuguese investment banker, it now appears that four separate entities are bidding for Portugal’s non-performing bank loans.

Público gives the ‘wider picture’ today, adding

UK magazine names Algarve “Best Golf Destination” in Europe

The Algarve has been named the “Best Golf Destination” in Europe by UK golfing magazine Today’s Golfer, receiving nearly half (48%) of readers’ votes.

It was also crowned as the ‘Best Value’ destination due to the “quality and price

Algarve and Azores hailed as top holiday choices in Finland

The Algarve and the Azores are among the best places in the world to visit in 2017 according to Finnish travel magazine Mondo.

Portugal’s southernmost region is at the top of the list, with the publication praising the Algarve’s “rugged

Portugal one of only two European countries to respond to blazing Chile’s request for international assistance

With wildfires in Chile the worst in the country’s recent history, Portugal is one of only two European countries to have responded to an appeal for international assistance.

France too has become involved, as elsewhere the US, Peru and

Eurogroup ministers get short shrift following latest evaluation on Portugal

Despite various negative predictions, the evaluation of Portugal’s economic progress by Eurogroup ministers yesterday went as well as could have been hoped, with Portugal’s finance minister Mário Centeno actually telling reporters that some

Algarve on doctors’ 'no-go list' as 74% of vacancies go unfilled

New data shows that 74% of doctor vacancies in the Algarve and Alentejo have gone unfilled over the last two years.

Out of 437 jobs available, only 113 were filled, according to Diário de Notícias. In the Algarve, only 93 places were taken

Banif ‘victims’ promise to flood bank regulator with “thousands of complaints over fraud”

No sooner had the Bank of Portugal started forging deals with “BES victims” than a whole new group of “damaged former banking customers” has emerged, this time from the wreckage of Banif.

ALBOA, the name for the...

Five-star Tivoli Carvoeiro opens on April 1

Carvoeiro’s Tivoli Hotel, closed since last autumn for “major renovations” which will earn it a five-star status, is...
Thousands expected at Lisbon’s chocolate festival

As many as 30,000 chocolate-lovers and sweet-toothed enthusiasts are expected at this year’s ‘Chocolate em Lisboa’...
La La Land

January 26, 2017

Director: Damien Chazelle; Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt; Genre:...
Valentine's 2017 competition - win a romantic dinner for two in the Algarve

Love is free... so is dinner

Say I love you with a free classified in the February 9th edition of Algarve...
EUR weekly update

Neither the British nor the Euroland statisticians had much to say for themselves. The monthly round of provisional...
Shock as Moreirense knocks Benfica out of League Cup’s Sunday final at Estádio do Algarve

It was seen as something of a ‘David versus Goliath’ clash, but in the end ‘David’ won.

Moreirense celebrated...
Ornamental citrus trees - A growing trend

Ornamental citrus trees are an interior design trend that is taking the world by storm, and Europe’s largest...
Kadjar - Who’s laughing now?

The Kadjar has finally landed at Portuguese shores and it’s about time. If I was the Nissan Qashqai, I would be very...
History in a glass

The small town of Azeitão, located at the foot of the Arrábida hills near Setúbal, is just a short detour off the...

