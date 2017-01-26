Your daily news portal

Top Stories

 
Aljezur mayor blasts “anti-oil” broadside as region prepares for battle

Aljezur’s campaigning mayor José Amarelinho has joined the throng of voices speaking out against the government’s decision to plough ahead with oil drilling plans off the coast of Aljezur, regardless of populations’ opposition (

Bird flu shock sees Algarve in poultry lockdown

The Algarve is once again in the grip of a total ban on the sale and movement of poultry due to “a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu” detected in a grey heron in Loulé earlier this week.

The ban – affecting the release of pigeons and “

Algarve named best “budget” beach destination

If you want to enjoy a beach holiday but are on a tight budget, then the Algarve is the best place in the world to go in 2017.

So says UK newspaper the Telegraph in its new list of the world’s 20 greatest beaches, each one considered ideal

New species of butterfly identified in Portugal as populations decline

Following worrying news that 10% of Portugal’s daytime butterflies are at risk of extinction, scientists in Porto have identified a “whole new species” in the areas of Pombal, Ansião and Soure.

Borkhausenia crimnodes however is one of 25,

Trial into BIC bank employee’s alleged laundering of drug money opens in Lisbon

Just to add to Portugal’s banking embarrassments comes the opening in Lisbon today of the trial for the money-laundering of money from drug trafficking, involving five employees of BIC bank (registered in the capital, but Angolan-owned).

Woman ‘carjacked’ in Lisbon and dumped on rubbish tip 45 kms away

Police are trying to understand whether the latest Lisbon carkjacking is part of a wider series of crimes affecting women. On Monday, the third woman in 18 months was taken prisoner by hooded men as she got into her Audi A4 car. Purportedly

Pensioners discovered in freezing makeshift garage ‘home’

Ten elderly pensioners were discovered ’in a garage near Tomar this week: their beds piled up, and “conditions” not even meeting minimum standards.

The horrific story, involving at least one centenarian, has shocked the country with

New “earthquake probability” map highlights risks of Lisbon and Algarve

Investigators at Évora university have carried out a study to define the areas of Portugal most likely to suffer from earthquakes. Published in scientific journal Sismological Research Letters, it presents “for the first time” a map of Portugal’s

Supreme court rejects Mccanns’ appeal: Amaral vindicated for second time

In a case of “second time proved right” former PJ coordinator Gonçalo Amaral has seen a national court take his side in the long-running civil action taken out by the parents of Madeleine McCann.

The Supreme Court has today convened to

News from Portugal

 
Unemployment in Portugal: “greatest descent ever”

Unemployment in Portugal is down by the “highest percentage ever recorded”, while figures for employment are up on exactly the same basis.

Dinheiro Vivo website reports that while unemployment dropped by 16.5% in...

