Collapse of BES “so complicated” secrecy of justice rule to stay in place till September 2018

Anyone expecting a BES court case in the horizon any day soon had better think again.

Despite the fact that former BES “boss-of-all-this” Ricardo Salgado is now an official suspect (arguido) in three separate corruption investigations (

Marcelo hails “good news” from Fitch

President of the Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been full of the “good news” from Fitch ratings agency today - telling journalists in Lisbon that it is time for European institutions to start recognising that “Portugal is taking steps” to

Almost 9,500 strays put down in Portugal during 2016

Almost 9,500 strays were put down in state-run kennels throughout Portugal last year.

The data comes from veterinary authority DGAV, which reports that in total 28,555 animals (dogs and cats) were taken off the nation’s streets in 2016.

Spiralling energy prices prompt launch of government probe

State energy regulator ERSE has been ordered to investigate how electricity prices are set - given that they increased by around 80% between January 1 and 26.

The probe has been commissioned by energy secretary Jorge Seguro Sanches who is

Anti-oil protests scheduled for Algarve and Lisbon

With Algarve citizens’ group ASMAA busily organising buses for a mass protest later this month, MALP - the movement for an Algarve free from oil and gas exploration - is holding one closer to home in Loulé on February 9 (next Thursday).

RTP spoof asks Trump to “put Portugal second”

As the world moves from outrage to humour in order to highlight the quixotic nature of the United State’s Trump presidency, RTP’s satirical show “5 para meia noite” has come up with a must-see clip appealing to the leader of the free world whose

Infamous “Portimão Urbis/ Turis” corruption investigation at last inches forwards

Years after being cited for alleged corruption that lead Portimão council to a state of crippling bankruptcy, former Portimão council bosses Luís Carito and Jorge Campos are finally about to face the music.

The duo - arrested in June 2013

Woman “swallowed by sea” as Storm Doris hits Portugal

A woman is missing after being “swallowed” by the sea in one of the very few ‘serious incidents’ resulting from the arrival last night of Storm Doris.

The tragedy came when the woman, along with a group of friends, was “offering gifts to

Lisbon’s Sana Evolution is Portugal’s “first interactive hotel”

It cost €40 million to bring to life, and it is a new concept - an interactive, ecological hotel.

A hotel for tech-nerds who like smoothies and quinoa? In a phrase, yes it is.

Lisbon’s Sana Evolution has been devised for the urban

Weather: “Red alert” as Storm Doris batters Portugal

Storm Doris is set to hit Portugal with full force today, bringing with her “large waves, heavy rain and strong winds”.

As the country braces for Doris’ ‘worst’, civil protection in the north of the country has...

Portugal leaps to 5th place in Global Peace Index
The 10th edition of the Global Peace Index has seen Portugal leap six places to 5th position as o

Portugal “second country on list for people fleeing Trump”
In this “unreal, silly world” (in the recent words of outspoken British MP Ken Clarke) Portugal i

Supreme court rejects Mccanns’ appeal: Amaral vindicated for second time
In a case of “second time proved right” former PJ coordinator Gonçalo Amaral has seen a national

Woman “swallowed by sea” as Storm Doris hits Portugal
A woman is missing after being “swallowed” by the sea in one of the very few ‘serious incidents’

Portimão hospital missed child’s brain tumour three times, diagnosing flu
Portimão hospital has opened an inquiry into how a child with a brain tumour measuring 3.5 cms co

Over 50 jobs restored as Loulé cement factory reopens furnace
Loulé’s Cimpor cement factory reopened its furnace on Wednesday (February 1) giving over 50...

All-star chefs join forces at Vila Vita

It is described as Portugal’s “most anticipated biennial gastronomic event” and will bring dozens of award-winning...
Patriots Day

February 2, 2017

Director: Peter Berg; Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons; Genre: Drama...
The history of the Jews in Seville

The Algarve History Association is welcoming Virginia Palmero Dutoit to Tavira where she will speak on the Jews of...
EUR weekly update

Neither the British nor the Euroland statisticians had much to say for themselves. The monthly round of provisional...
UEFA youth tournament

The stars of tomorrow will be under the spotlight as the sports complex in Vila Real Santo António hosts a UEFA...
Business cocktail

The next business cocktail evening organised by the British-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce (BPCC) is being held on...
Kadjar - Who’s laughing now?

The Kadjar has finally landed at Portuguese shores and it’s about time. If I was the Nissan Qashqai, I would be very...
When Syrah met Viognier

It was around 20 years ago when I was first introduced to the wines of Côte-Rôtie from the Northern Rhone, and it...